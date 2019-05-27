× Adamstown woman facing charges after being found driving stolen vehicle in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Adamstown woman is facing charges after being found driving a stolen vehicle.

Chelsea Beiler, 21, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after being found driving a stolen vehicle.

On May 26, police received a call from a vehicle owner in Pottstown, Pa. who reported that his vehicle had been missing since early afternoon. The caller told police that the car was reportedly in Ephrata Borough being driven by Beiler.

Police were able to locate the vehicle, which was being driven by Beiler, in the 200 block of Park Avenue in Ephrata Borough.

It was found that Beiler was wanted on an outstanding warrant, and was turned over to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department.

The vehicle was returned to its owner in Pottstown.