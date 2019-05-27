× Allentown man facing charges after driving while under the influence in stolen vehicle

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Allentown man is facing charges after being found driving a stolen vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.

Viktor Yefimov, 31, is facing DUI and receiving stolen property, among other related charges.

On May 26, police were on a vehicle stop in the 200 block of Hahnstown Road in Ephrata Township when he received a stolen vehicle alert notice from the police vehicle’s automatic license plate reader.

The notice indicated that a vehicle that had just driven by the location may be stolen.

Police noticed the vehicle, a black Honda Civic, traveling at a very slow rate of speed that was causing traffic issues.

Upon stopping the Civic, police found that it was stolen on May 25.

Yefimov was taken into custody without incident and the stolen vehicle was returned to its owner.