× Crash shuts down part of York County road for several hours

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — Newberry Township Police say part of Old Trail Road will be shut down for hours following a crash involving a motorcycle.

The two vehicle crash happened just before 6 p.m. in the 1900 block of Old Trail Road.

Two riders on the motorcycle had significant injuries and were taken to the hospital. The driver the second vehicle, suffered minor injuries.

Police say the roadway will be shutdown for hours while they reconstruct the scene.