Elderly Dauphin County man with health concerns still missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. --- Robert Turner, 73, is still missing three weeks after his last sighting.

On Tuesday, May 7, his family says Turner left his Highspire Apartment when his caretaker went to run an errand while under the impression Turner was going to take a nap.

Turner suffers dementia, memory loss and high blood pressure.

His family is concerned because he is without needed medication.

On Sunday, more than 40 people searched for Turner in the Harrisburg and Camp Hill area, to no avail.

For Memorial Day, a smaller group continued their search for Turner.

One of Turner's sons, Brian, said they've received multiple tips.

In one instance, Turner said his father spoke with a Sheetz clerk at the location at Erford Road in East Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County.

Turner said his father asked for help and had difficulty speaking.

On Monday, Turner said they heard two tips that he was potentially seen in Dauphin County: Near Kline Plaza in Harrisburg and at the Market Street Bottleneck near Rock Bass Grill in Wormleysburg.

Turner's family said the tips keep their hopes alive that Robert is still out there.

“My birthday is [Tuesday] so I’ve been telling everybody the best present I can get is if I can find him. I’m not celebrating my birthday until I find my father. I’ll be out [Tuesday], I’ll have to work, but when I get off work [Tuesday], I’ll be back out. Until I can find him, I’m just going to keep looking,” said Brian Turner.

His family believes his appearance has changed.

They believe he has more facial hair and is now without his hat, describing him as bald on the top of his head and with hair on the sides of his head.

Turner's family implores anyone who sees or thinks they see Robert to stay with him and call authorities.

“Anyone, if you happen to see him, if you think it’s him, call 9-1-1! Whether you’re doubtful or not, still call 9-1-1 because it could be him!”