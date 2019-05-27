Fish-For-Free day allows people to fish without a license across the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many families gathered together this weekend to enjoy the outdoors. Lucky for them, Sunday was Fish-For-Free day across the state.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission allowed anglers to grab their bait and cast without a fishing license within public waterways. Many state parks provided fishing equipment at no cost. For many who have not fished for a while, it was the perfect opportunity to jump back into the sport.

"It's wonderful, you know. It gets people into fishing that may not want to ever do it," said Justin Pomeroy, who was fishing on Sunday, "Someday they may not want to spend the 20 dollars to get a license. And then they realize how easy it is, so maybe they'll get back out and get back at it, and start doing it. And Start loving it like I do."

Though fishers did not have to have a fishing license, all other fishing regulations still applied. Today was the first day of the year where anyone could fish for free. The next Fish-For-Free Day is July 4th.