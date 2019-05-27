It’s Game Day, Big 33 Football Classic kicking off at Landis Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- An exciting day for Pennsylvania and Maryland football players, as the 62nd Annual Big 33 Football Classic takes place on Monday, Memorial Day, at Landis Field in Harrisburg.

Before the big game kicks off, there will be a ton of events for fans, kids, and the entire family.

The all-star American football game, which showcases the top high school football players in Pennsylvania, begins at 2:00 p.m.

Special programs and activities have been happening all weekend long leading up to the big day.

Monday, is Veterans appreciation and fan experience day.

Starting the day off at 9:00 a.m., on Monday is the military "MURPH" competition. If you aren't familiar with the term "MURPH", it's to honor Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy who was killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan.

Following the competition-- there will be games, food trucks, inflatables and more for the kids to enjoy as part of the fan appreciation experience!

The Big 33 Game dates back to 1957, and money raised from the game helps support the Big 33 Buddy Program. The program connects kids with special needs, with all-star athletes in football, cheerleading, and more.

Game Day Activities:

9:00 a.m. - Military "MURPH" Competition

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - FREE Fan Experience: CPR & AED Demos, inflatables, food trucks, BBQ, PA Dairymen's famous milkshakes, and more!

10:30 a.m. - Tha Maniacz Dance Group and Harrisburg Drumline

11:30 a.m. - The Uptown Band

12:30 p.m. - Stadium Gates and Concessions Open

The Big Game:

12:20 to 1:15 p.m. - PA/MD Teams warm-ups on field

12:30 p.m. - Gates Open

1:20 p.m. - Cheerleaders and Cheer Buddies

1:25 p.m. - PA/MD Paired Athlete Buddies

1:35 p.m. - PA/MD Teams & Coaches & PA/MD Paired Athlete Buddies -Introductions

1:50 p.m. - Major General Carrelli, Brief remarks and moment of silence

1:51 p.m. - Cheerleaders - Unfold the American Flag

1:54 p.m. - Color Guard Presentation (Harrisburg HS ROTC)

1:55 p.m. - National Anthem Sung by: Jordan Mitchell (East Pennsboro High School)

2:00 p.m. - Coin Flip & Kick Off!

Veterans, and active duty service members get in FREE, with their ID!