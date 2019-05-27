× Lititz man facing charges after allegedly threatening woman with stolen pistol

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lititz man is facing charges after allegedly threatening a woman with a pistol.

Darrell Fowler, 44, is facing trespassing, terroristic threats, and public drunkenness, among other related charges.

On May 24 around 8:35 p.m., police were dispatched to the first block of Pennwick Drive in Lititz for a reported domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, police found that Fowler had shoved a woman, prompting multiple 911 calls, including one from a neighbor.

During the incident, Fowler allegedly illegally entered his neighbor’s apartment while thy called 911.

It was found that Fowler had retrieved a pistol from the neighbor’s home, loaded a live round into the chamber while outside in a parking lot, and then threatened the woman before placing the gun inside his vehicle.

Police found that Fowler was under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

Fowler was taken into custody, and committed to Lancaster County Prison after being unable to post $100,000 bail.