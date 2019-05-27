Mostly quiet Monday, warming up with thunderstorm chances through the midweek

MEMORIAL DAY: We start the holiday with mild temperatures in the upper-60s with fogs in spots. Temperatures today rise into the low-80s in humid, but mostly dry conditions. Partly cloudy skies persist in a less active day than Sunday. Enjoy any holiday plans as we start off the last work week of May.

STORMY TUESDAY, WARMER: Overnight Tuesday, showers and storms will roll in to impact the morning commute. This could be heavy at times, so take the extra minutes as you’ll need them to get back to work Tuesday morning. We’re a touch warmer after morning lows in the 60s with afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Storms will be more isolated in the afternoon, but will have the potential to be severe. We are currently at a 2 on a scale of 1-to-5, with an isolated tornado threat along with gusty winds and heavy rain likely. Partly cloudy skies will remain for a good portion of the day ahead of much warmer air later on this week.

GETTING HOT: Popcorn thunderstorms will be possible heading into Wednesday and Thursday, as humidity values and high temperatures near the 90-degree mark make a return to the commonwealth. Thursday could be a little more widespread with an associated front pushing through and bringing cooler air for Friday. Be careful working outdoors as we round out May and head into June. Remember to stay hydrated. Thunderstorm chances return by the end of next weekend.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long