Pennsylvania blanks Maryland in Big 33 Football Classic 21-0

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Moving kickoff from mid-June to Memorial Day paid immediate dividends for Team Pennsylvania in the 2019 Big 33 Football Classic. With more of the top players in the state able to accept invitations to play in the game, Pennsylvania used the talent influx and pitched a shutout against their neighbors from Maryland 21-0.

It’s not easy to completely shut down an all-star attack but that’s exactly what the Pennsylvania squad did on Monday afternoon, keeping them out of the end zone all four quarters. On offense, the wide receivers made several spectacular catches in jump ball situations and local quarterbacks Kane Everson from Harrisburg and Central York’s Cade Pribula directed more than enough scoring drives to stake Pennsylvania to a convincing win at Landis Field.

Here’s coverage of the 2019 Big 33 Football Classic from FOX43 Sports: