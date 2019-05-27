Pennsylvania’s fallen soldiers honored at Memorial Day ceremony in Lebanon County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Lebanon County - Hundreds of people paid tribute to the brave men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

The Department of Military and Veteran Affairs hosted its 2019 Memorial Day ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. The memorial stands as a lasting tribute to those who have served our nation in times of war and peace.

"Those of us who have had to say farewell to fallen comrades find memorial ceremonies especially painful," said Army National Guard Major General Walter T. Lord in a speech, "In order to ensure that they are never forgotten we must endure this pain. We pray that as we memorialize them each year, the pain of their loss fades just a little more to be replaced by only the memories of our happiest times with them."

More than 54,000 veterans are buried in the cemetery. A plaque was installed there to recognize our fallen heroes and their families.