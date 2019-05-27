Perry County Memorial Wall will add more personalized pavers to walking path

PERRY COUNTY: The creator of a memorial wall in Perry County is preparing to submit the next round of personalized bricks.

The Perry County Memorial Wall located on State Road in Marysville was officially dedicated on Veteran’s Day and stands as a reminder of all the American soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

The path to the memorial wall is made up of personalized pavers that anyone in the community can buy to honor the veteran or fallen solider in their life.

The next order will be placed in one week.

