× Pirates top prospect P Mitch Keller to make MLB Debut today

PITTSBURGH– Monday brings a much anticipated day for Pirates’ fans.

The team’s top prospect, P Mitch Keller, will make his Major League debut against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

Keller, 23, is 5-0 with a 3.45 ERA over 9 starts at AAA Indianapolis this season, and will come to the Major Leagues with a lifetime ERA of 2.99 over six minor league seasons.

The Pirates sit at .500 with a 25-25 record through almost a third of the season.