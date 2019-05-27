× Police investigating vandalism & burglary at Christ Lutheran Church in Menallen Township

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating burglary and vandalism at a church.

Sometime between May 19 at 1:00 p.m. and May 21 at 10:50 a.m., unknown person(s) entered Christ Lutheran Church in the 1400 block of Center Mills Road in Menallen Township and sprayed the lower level and a stairwell with the church’s fire extinguishers.

Then, the actor(s) threw the extinguishers into the creek behind the church.