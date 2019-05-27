× Police searching for missing hiker in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a missing Leesport woman who disappeared while hiking.

Police are searching for Beth O’Neill, 52, who went missing on the Tom Lowe Loop hiking trail.

On May 26 around 9:10 p.m., police responded to a report of a missing hiker on the Tom Lowe Loop hiking trail near North Northkill Road and Forge Dam Road in Upper Bern Township.

Upon arrival, police met with family members at the scene who said that O’Neill had arrived at the entrance to the trail around 3:00 p.m.

At one point, O’Neill was in contact with family members via her cellular phone and said that she had become lost somewhere on the trail.

According to her family, the last contact with O’Neill was made around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday.

A large search team has been assembled and is exploring the area.

O’Neill is described as a white woman that stands approximately 5’7″ tall. She has a thin build and short brown hair.

Police say that she could be traveling with a dog, possibly a tan Golden-Doodle.

Anyone with information or any contact with O’Neill is asked to contact State Police at Hamburg at 610-562-6885.

PSP Hamburg is looking for Beth Ann O’Neill. She was hiking the Tom Lowe hiking trail in northern Berks County. She was last heard from last evening around 6:15 PM. pic.twitter.com/NPCp24IEsl — Trooper Beohm (@PSPTroopLPIO) May 27, 2019