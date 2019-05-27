Police searching for suspects from hit-and-run in Walmart parking lot in Straban Township

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for two suspects from a hit-and-run crash.

Video surveillance from the Walmart store parking lot off York Road in Straban Township shows a smaller silver or gray pickup truck backing up into the victim’s blue Chevrolet Cobalt on May 26 around 4:00 p.m.

Surveillance picked up images of two male suspects.

Police describe them as white Hispanic men that stand approximately 5’10” to 6′ tall and are between about 20-30-years-old.

One of the men was wearing an orange sleeveless T-shirt with white shorts and orange sneakers.

The other was wearing a blue T-shirt, white shorts, and blue sneakers.

Anyone with possible information is asked to call State Police at Gettysburg at 717-334-8111.

