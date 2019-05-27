× Rapper Meek Mill claims he was not allowed into Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino

Las Vegas, NV (KTNV) — Rapper Meek Mill is claiming that he was kicked out of the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip, according to TMZ .

Mill and 2 members of his security were supposedly stopped by security around 3:30 p.m. May 25 as they arrived.

They were told that if Mill got out of the car, he would be arrested.

When asked why, a security guard reportedly said he did not know.

Mill’s lawyer he claims that he was told that hotel-casinos are making an effort to keep rappers out of hotels.

Mill accused the Cosmopolitan in a video on social media of being racist.

Mill’s lawyer has supposedly written a demand letter saying “…we have learned that the Cosmopolitan maintains a list of African American recording artists who should be denied access for no other reason than their culture and skin color.”

The Cosmopolitan provided the following statement to 13 Action News:

As a matter of company policy, we do not comment on legal matters. Our guests’ safety and security always remains our top priority. Mill is advising people on social media not to visit the hotel-casino.