Staff Sgts. Benjamin Hines, Christopher Slutman among five names added to Memorial Wall at the Gold Star garden

YORK -- A special Memorial Day ceremony was held in York to honor fallen military members.

A living memorial stands at the Gold Star Healing and Peace Garden to honor and remember the soldiers who have given their time and lives to America.

Five new names were added to the wall Monday. They include the names of Staff Seargent Benjamin Hines and Christopher Slutman.

The two Marines both have ties to York County and were killed in Afghanistan in April. Both men were laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery.

Also happening on the morning of Memorial Day military supporters stepped off during a Memorial Day 5K and 9-mile Tour of the Memorials at the garden and healing wall.

Every year runners, walkers and bikers begin the Memorial Day holiday with the physical showing of support for our men and women in uniform.