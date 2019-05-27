Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday, and again Wednesday

STORMY TUESDAY: This evening is quite pleasant with temperatures falling through the 70s. Under increasing clouds, temperatures drop only to the lower 60s. A few showers are possible early, then the threat for thunderstorms returns for the afternoon. Some storms may be strong to severe. Damaging winds, hail, and flooding main threat. However, while low, there is the possibility an isolated tornado or two develops. Highs are in the middle 80s. The area is under a SLIGHT RISK for severe storms. That is a 2 on a scale of 1 to 5. Keep an eye to the sky during the afternoon and early evening. Wednesday, there is a threat for more severe weather. We are under a MARGINAL RISK for severe storms. This is a 1 on a scale of 1 to 5 so it is a lower threat. Damaging winds are the main concern. The heat and humidity are highest on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures are very warm in the upper 80s. A cold front drops south by Friday early morning and brings a more pleasant, comfortable end to the week. Readings fall back to around 80 degrees under plenty of sunshine.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Heading into the weekend, we begin to warm back up. Stray storm is possible Saturday with a better chance on Sunday. Afternoon readings are in the lower 80s both days. Monday is quiet with high pressure in control. More sunshine than clouds expected.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist