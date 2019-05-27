U.S. Navy veteran and musician serving our nation’s heores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MANCHESTER TWP., York County -- Years after service, a U.S. Navy veteran and musician now serving our nation's heores. David Bray is a York County veteran that is dedicating his musical career to veterans, police officers and firefighters. He has performed as a rock musician his whole life through his time in the military and is now writing songs to help ease the pain some veterans and their families may be dealing with.

"I wanted to give back because I don't think I gave enough. I saw the war overseas creeping to our lives and all of our lives. And as that got bigger and larger and progressed on, of course, those who never made it home," said Bray.

David has toured all over the world performing rock and roll music for men and women serving overseas and at military bases across the country.