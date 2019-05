Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GETTYSBURG, Pa. -- The Gettysburg Fire Department honored the U.S navy servicemen and women for their commitment to local communities in Adams County.

The Department dedicated their newest fire truck to the USS Gettysburg crew Sunday. They helped clean and restore the Department's historic bell. The truck's motto "Deeds not words" is now stamped inside their fire truck as a tribute to their dedication.

The crew visits the station every Memorial Day and marches in the Memorial Day Parade each year.