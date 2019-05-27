Veteran-owned breweries release special beer to honor fallen veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. - On this Memorial Day, a new I.P.A is released at 20 veteran-owned breweries across the state. The new beer on tap is a way to remind people of the true meaning of Memorial Day.

The new IPA is called 'Hurry up and Wait.' It's described as an easy-drinking, juicy IPA with a lot of tropical and citrus fruit flavors. Veteran brewery owners came together to come up with the perfect recipe. What may seem like a fun thing to make, sell and drink actually has a much deeper meaning than the celebration of a 3-day weekend.

"We want to bring a little more attention to what this weekend means and that's those that aren't with us anymore," said Patrick Devlin, USN Veteran and Tatter Flag Brewery Co-owner. "Those who have given the ultimate sacrifice and have paid that debt to America."

A portion of the money made from the IPA will go to the PA Veterans Foundation to provide assistance and support to veterans and their families.

"You know, they [veterans] come home and they struggle with a lot of different things that not everybody can understand," said Devlin. "And not everybody can relate to and it's just you can't relate to it unless you've been in that situation."

Below are the PA veteran-owned breweries selling the 'Hurry Up and Wait' IPA: