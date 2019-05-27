Veterans gather at the Vietnam War Monument to remember fallen soliders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York, Pa. - Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1032 came together on Memorial Day at Vietnam War Monument at the York Fairgrounds to remember fallen soldiers.

“It’s very moving. I know that sometimes I get choked up when we come by the memorial. Their’s many names on this memorial that I went to school with and grew up with," said the chapter's chairman Robert Meyers.

Meyers served in the Vietnam War.

“There were four from my hometown that past away."

The chairman says many came home but they died from the effects of war.

He encourages young soldiers to get help if they suffer from war trauma.

“You know they come back for a short time and [then] they’re re-deployed, so it’s very stressful and many of them suffer from traumatic brain injuries, PSTD, and the suicide rate is terrible," said Meyers.

"[They should] seek help with the VA or any other organization that they feel comfortable working with they need to do that.”

He advises others to keep caring for those that are with us and to never forget those who are gone.