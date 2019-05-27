× Wanted man flees police, considered armed and dangerous

YORK CITY, Pa — York City Police are searching for a wanted man who fled from officers on Monday morning.

Just after 9 a.m. on Monday morning, police got a report for unauthorized use of a vehicle in the 600 block of Beaver Street. Inside the 2018 Ford Fusion, was said to be a handgun.

The vehicle was spotted by officers at 10 a.m. in the area of Albemarle and Elm Streets.

Police say when an officer tried to speak with the driver, identified as Isaiah Valenti, he fled the scene, driving recklessly, and running stop signs.

Valenti is warrants out of York City for robbery, and terroristic threats. He’s wanted by West York Police for kidnapping and unlawful restraint, and is also wanted by the State Parole Board.

Charges are also pending for Monday’s incident.

Police say he was seen with a handgun and is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call police.