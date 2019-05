Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Sunday's weekend album, FOX43 recognized a small act of kindness by a Good Samaritan in Harrisburg.

The photo was posted on Facebook by La Cultura. It shows a sidewalk patch that was left over after a car ran over the tree that used to be there a few months ago. After seeing the patch sit empty with no fix for so long, someone decided to touch it up with rocks and flowers.

A flea market spokesperson said it's a beautiful act of love and they thank the anonymous person for the deed.