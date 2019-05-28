Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet to “Spring into Summer” for its students

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet is ready to “Spring into Summer” for its students.

The ballet will be hosting a “Spring into Summer” fundraiser for its students at its dance studio in Carlisle on June 8 at 5:00 p.m.

The fundraiser will support the educational development of the dancers with scholarships, training, and performance experience.

As part of the event, there will be a cocktail party that will include a reception, dancing, a silent auction, performances, and more.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Eli Schwartz and Anna Nader, Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet students, and Nick Ade, the ballet’s CEO, stopped by the set to offer more on the event.

For more information, you can visit the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet’s website here.