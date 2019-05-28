× Berks County woman accused of attacking man while he drove her on I-83 in York County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, York County — A Berks County woman is facing reckless endangerment, assault, and other charges after State Police say she attacked a man who was driving her and two children on Interstate 83 North Sunday night.

Maricelly Burgos, of Reading, was also charged with endangering the welfare of children, theft, criminal mischief, harassment, and restriction on alcoholic beverages in the incident, which occurred around 11:16 p.m. near Mile Marker 9 on I-83 North in Springfield Township.

According to police, the man who was driving the car reported he was driving his vehicle about 60 mph on the highway when Burgos, who had been drinking, became agitated with him. She allegedly took his cell phone and threw it out the back window of the vehicle while the victim was attempting to use its GPS to get the vehicle home.

Burgos then began to smash the vehilce’s dashboard and center console — causing an estimated $3,000 in damage, the victim told police — and struck the man in the face several times while he was driving.

The driver sustained a swollen lip in the attack, police say.

The man told police he stopped the vehicle on the side of the highway because he didn’t feel safe driving it while Burgos was attacking him.

Police say they located two open bottles of wine in the vehicle. One was empty, the other about 1/3 full.

According to police, there were two children in the back seat of the car at the time of Burgos’ attack, a three-year-old and a 13-month old.

Police say Burgos admitted she had thrown the victim’s cell phone out of the car, damaged the center console, and attacked the man.

She was transported to Central Booking for arraignment.