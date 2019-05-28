× Bishop McDevitt High School names new president

HARRISBURG — Bishop McDevitt High School announced Tuesday that it has selected David K. Gardiner as the high school’s new school president.

Gardiner comes to Bishop McDevitt after 15 years at DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Maryland where he served as Dean of Students and Summer School Principal, Director of Student Government as well as being a faculty member.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Gardiner and his family join the Bishop McDevitt High School Community,” said Michael J. Modica ’70, Board of Directors President, “David brings outstanding credentials from his long association with DeMatha Catholic, a school known for its rich tradition and academic excellence. He is dedicated to providing our community with a faith-filled, respectful and fresh perspective.”

Gardiner will be responsible for institutional advancement, financial operations and obligations, and school facilities operations, Bishop McDevitt said in a news release.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts from University of Maryland, a Master of Science from American International College and is defending his Executive Doctorate in Education in educational leadership management policy this summer from Seton Hall University, the news release added. Gardiner’s dissertation is on the sustainability of Catholic secondary schools.