Camp Hill Borough staff, restaurant developer and planning commission expected to discuss proposed Chick-fil-A

CUMBERLAND COUNTY -- Controversy over a proposed fast food restaurant in Camp Hill continues. The Camp Hill Planning Commission says they need to decide if they will accept another extension, put plans on hold or deny developer plans for the addition of a Chick-fil-A.

The borough staff and developer of the proposed Chick-fil-A eatery are scheduled to meet Tuesday afternoon. The meeting comes just hours before the scheduled Camp Hill Planning Commission meeting.

The developer, Consolidated Properties is proposing to add the fast food restaurant on the corner of 32nd and Chestnut Streets in Camp Hill, Cumberland County.

The planning commission says they have yet to receive a revised land use proposal or traffic study from the developer. Some borough staff members say they are concerned because it’s time to decide on what happens next.

The addition of the Chick-fil-A has been an on-going discussion in the community. Some residents say the proposed location of the restaurant will be a traffic nightmare.

A protest was even held earlier this year. Brant Underwood was there and spoke with FOX43. "Seems like a bad location. Nothing against Chick-fil-A. They have great sauces and i’m sure tasty chicken, but it just seems like it could be in a better location."

Other residents we spoke with at that meeting say they want a community where it is safe to walk and that they worry about the safety of students going to and from school.

The borough staff is expected to meet with the developer Tuesday at 2:00PM. The planning commission will hold their meeting Tuesday night at 6:00PM at Borough Hall.