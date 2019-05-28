× Coroner called to scene of incident in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– The coroner has been called to the scene of an incident.

According to emergency dispatch, the coroner was called to the 2400 block of Mayfair Drive in East Hempfield Township around 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police are still on the scene, and it is unknown how many people were injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.