× Four juveniles arrested for armed robbery

STEELTON BOROUGH, YORK COUNTY, Pa — Steelton police arrested four juveniles in connection with an armed robbery on Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to reports of an armed robbery in the area of South 6th Street and Swatara Streets around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

The victims told police that four male juveniles asked for a cigarette, and pulled a handgun and demanded money when they told the juveniles that they were too young.

The victims ran into the house, and a shot was fired. No one was injured.

Police were able to identify the suspects through surveillance footage.

At 2 p.m., an officer spotted the suspects near South 2nd Street. They immediately ran when confronted.

The four were apprehended and K9 Noro found the stolen handgun they got rid of.

Three of the juveniles were charged through Dauphin County Juvenile Probation with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, criminal conspiracy, reckless endangerment and simple assault by physical menace.

The fourth was charged as an adult and arraigned at night court with robbery, conspiracy, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, firearms offenses and receiving stolen property.