Harrisburg School District teachers to hold strike on Friday

HARRISBURG — Teachers within the Harrisburg School District will be holding a one-day strike on Friday, according to the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) and the Harrisburg Education Association (HEA).

The associations said in a news release that members voted Tuesday to strike, voicing outrage and concern over the school district’s failure to address the needs of its students.

In the news release, the associations listed what they believe to be issues that reveal the school district’s inability to act in the best interest of teachers, staff, students and the community, including: end-around contract bargaining, refusing to resolve a grievance over the failure to pay veteran teachers for their experience, hiring teachers on the wrong salary step and continuing to pay benefits to employees after they left, to name a few.