Hummelstown woman admits to embezzling $8,300 from bank in 2016

HARRISBURG — A 60-year-old Hummelstown woman will serve four months in prison followed by three years of probation after admitting in U.S. Middle District Court that she embezzled $8,300 from the Hummelstown Bank in March 2016.

Maria Lyter said she took the funds while employed at the bank, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Carlo D. Marchioli and Joseph J. Terz prosecuted the case.