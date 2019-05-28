× Littlestown Police: Arrest warrant issued for woman accused of assaulting victim with meat cleaver

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Maryland woman accused of using a meat cleaver to assault a victim in Littlestown in November, according to the borough’s police department.

Beth Sattizahn-Lane, 39, allegedly entered a home on November 11, assaulted a resident and destroyed items inside the home, which included a fish tank, television and furniture. Littlestown Police say Beth Sattizahn-Lane did so alongside Dale Sattizahn, who was struck and killed by a vehicle two months after the incident. The two suspects, who were not identified at the time of the incident, fled the scene after the alleged burglary and assault.

Littlestown Police say they received word from an anonymous individual of the suspects’ identities on April 26 after a portion of the incident caught on security camera was shared on social media. The tip was investigated and found to be credible.

It was also discovered that Beth Sattizahn-Lane, and her new husband, were wanted by Westminster Police for armed robbery — the two were arrested in North Carolina and extradited to Maryland.

On May 20, Beth Sattizahn-Lane was interviewed by Littlestown Police at a detention center in Maryland and reportedly admitted to entering the victim’s residence and swinging a meat cleaver at a resident. She advised, according to police, that the incident was the result of a drug debt owed to her by someone inside the residence. Beth Sattizahn-Lane added that the victims in this case were not the people she was looking to “scare,” police say.

She is now awaiting extradition to Adams County to answer to the following charges: aggravated assault, conspiracy, burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and simple assault, court documents show.