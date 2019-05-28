× Luck strikes twice for Lancaster County woman who won $1 Million on PA Lottery Max-A-Million Scratch-Off

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster County woman recently won $1 million on a Pennsylvania Lottery Max-A-Million Scratch-Off ticket. Peggy Dodson purchased the big winning ticket on Thursday, May 23 at Peterson’s Grocery Outlet, 72 Peach Bottom Road, Peach Bottom. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Two years ago, Peggy stopped at that same store to purchase a Scratch-Off called Family Feud and won $100,000. This time around, Peggy purchased the $1 million-winning ticket just a few days away from her husband’s birthday. “I liked that ticket because of the color purple, so it was the first one (on the roll) and it was the million dollar winner!” said Dodson.

Dodson added, “I cried, I couldn’t help it. I just thank God. We’re going to pay our mortgage off, we’ll pay our truck off and we’ll go to the Grand Canyon and Alaska!”

Max-A-Million is a $20 game that offers five top prizes of $1 million. To determine if they’ve won a prize, players can review the ticket, scan it at a Lottery retailer or use the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s official mobile app. Winners should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

