Morning News reporter Lynda Weed is pregnant, expecting baby in October

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY -- The FOX43 team has some news to share! The FOX43 Morning Team is getting a bit bigger.

One of our own is happy to announce that she is expecting a baby boy or girl this fall. Our very own Lynda Weed will be adding one more "super hero" to her family of all boys.

Lynda can be seen reporting in your community, in the FOX43 studio or on the anchor desk at 4:00AM.

Lynda and her husband Tom are already raising their two boys Brady and Logan. Everyone in the family is on team blue except Lynda who says she is team pink.

The bundle of joy is due at the end of October.