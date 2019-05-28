Morning showers give way to thunderstorms this afternoon, severe weather likely

MORNING SHOWERS: Showers continue to push in from the western sections of the commonwealth throughout the morning. These will come through during the morning rush, so it may take some extra time to get to work this morning. Prepare for that. The more rain we get this morning, the lower the likelihood for severe weather this afternoon. However, current the current forecast calls for the morning showers to be part of a warm front that will raise humidity values and temperatures through the dry period of the day, ahead of the thunderstorm threat. This will likely amplify our severe weather threat, rather than diminish it.

SEVERE AFTERNOON: On a scale of 1-to-5, we’re at a 3 in Central Pennsylvania this afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms become a little more widespread beginning around the 2PM time frame. Storms will be off-and-on through dinner and into the mid-evening. Our main concerns are gusty winds, small hail and localized flash flooding. There is a tornado threat with these storms today, with environmental factors favoring rotation in the storms during the afternoon and early evening. Keep the FOX43 Weather App handy all day long, and remember to allow it to access your location. That way, you can receive the latest, most accurate information specific to your location as storms push through today.

MUGGY WEEK: A cool front passes through on the backside of the system, extending our shower threat into the late evening. However, it will do little to combat our muggy feel this week. Temperatures stay in the 60s overnight and make it into the low-to-mid 80s by Wednesday afternoon with a muggy feel. There is a SLIGHT risk of severe weather Wednesday. On a scale of 1-to-5, we’re at a 2. A line of storms will push through in the late afternoon and early evening, with damaging winds and heavy rain the main threat. We slowly climb into the mid-and-upper 80s Thursday with a more organized thunderstorm threat. We are at a 1 on the 1-to-5 scale for severe weather Thursday. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to time on the Wednesday and Thursday severe threat. That system will clear us out a bit with low-80s as highs for Friday.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long