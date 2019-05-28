Olivia’s cooks up Seafood Elias

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

Seafood Elias – Sautéed Mussels, shrimp, & Clams w a fresh Basil Pesto, heirloom tomatoes, scallions, garlic butter, & white wine …

Served along w Bacalaitos (Puerto Rican style cod fritters)

Bacalaitos - Cod fritters

1lb -Salted Cod Or Pollack (soak in cold water for 12-24 hours, the longer you soak, the less salty it will taste, remember to change the water every 3-4hours)

3 cups - corn flour

3 tsp -baking powder

1/2 tsp -black pepper

1/2 tsp - old bay

1/2 tsp - granulated garlic

1/2 tsp - onion powder

1/2 tsp - cayenne pepper

4 tbsp - parsley - freshly chopped

4 tbsp - cilantro- freshly chopped

2 cups - Crab stock

2-3 cups - corn oil for frying

Place fish in boiling water for approx 5 mins. Drain. Break up fish w fork, removing any bones. Set aside. In bowl mix all dry ingredients. Whisk in crab stock & fresh herbs. Don’t over whisk.

Heat your oil to 350*F. Carefully spoon drop your batter. Be sure to not overload the oil, cooking only a few at a time. Set aside on towels to soak up the excess oil. Dip into the delicious mussel sauté. Enjoy!

Crab stock:

2 - soft shell Crabs - coarsely chopped

2 - hard shell Crabs - cold steamed

1 cup celery- chopped

1 cup onion - chopped

1 cup carrots- chopped

3 bay leaves

1 tbsp garlic - chopped

1 Becks Beer

2 cups - water

1 tsp - old bay

4 sprigs - Thyme

1 tsp - black pepper

1 sprig - fresh Rosemary

2 tbsp - Garlic Butter

Sauté the soft shell crabs w garlic butter on high for approx 2-3 minutes. Add vegetables and cook for approx 4-5mins. Deglaze w Becks beer. Add remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce by half. Enjoy!

Cocktails:

Lavender French 75

Bombay sapphire Gin

Fresh squeezed lemon

Lavender syrup

Champagne

Fill glass w ice. Add gin, fresh lemon, & lavender syrup. Shake. Strain into coupe glass, top w champagne. Garnish w lemon peel. Cheers!

Blueberry Hibiscus Mojito

Bacardi dragon berry rum

Captain Morgan spiced rum

Fresh squeezed limes

Cane sugar

Blueberries & Hibiscus flowers cooked together along w cinnamon sticks, & star anise, then reduced, & chilled for delicious flavor

Club soda

Muddle the limes, blueberry hibiscus mix, cane sugar, and a splash of Captain Morgan together. Add ice. Add the Bacardi Dragonberry rum. Shake. Top w club soda. Cheers!!