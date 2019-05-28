Olivia’s cooks up Seafood Elias

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Seafood Elias – Sautéed Mussels, shrimp, & Clams w a fresh Basil Pesto, heirloom tomatoes, scallions, garlic butter, & white wine …
Served along w Bacalaitos (Puerto Rican style cod fritters)
Bacalaitos - Cod fritters
1lb -Salted Cod Or Pollack (soak in cold water for 12-24 hours, the longer you soak, the less salty it will taste, remember to change the water every 3-4hours)
3 cups - corn flour
3 tsp -baking powder
1/2 tsp -black pepper
1/2 tsp - old bay
1/2 tsp - granulated garlic
1/2 tsp - onion powder
1/2 tsp - cayenne pepper
4 tbsp - parsley - freshly chopped
4 tbsp - cilantro- freshly chopped
2 cups - Crab stock
2-3 cups - corn oil for frying
Place fish in boiling water for approx 5 mins. Drain. Break up fish w fork, removing any bones. Set aside. In bowl mix all dry ingredients. Whisk in crab stock & fresh herbs. Don’t over whisk.
Heat your oil to 350*F. Carefully spoon drop your batter. Be sure to not overload the oil, cooking only a few at a time. Set aside on towels to soak up the excess oil. Dip into the delicious mussel sauté. Enjoy!
Crab stock:
2 - soft shell Crabs - coarsely chopped
2 - hard shell Crabs - cold steamed
1 cup celery- chopped
1 cup onion - chopped
1 cup carrots- chopped
3 bay leaves
1 tbsp garlic - chopped
1 Becks Beer
2 cups - water
1 tsp - old bay
4 sprigs - Thyme
1 tsp - black pepper
1 sprig - fresh Rosemary
2 tbsp - Garlic Butter
Sauté the soft shell crabs w garlic butter on high for approx 2-3 minutes. Add vegetables and cook for approx 4-5mins. Deglaze w Becks beer. Add remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce by half. Enjoy!
Cocktails:
Lavender French 75
Bombay sapphire Gin
Fresh squeezed lemon
Lavender syrup
Champagne
Fill glass w ice. Add gin, fresh lemon, & lavender syrup. Shake. Strain into coupe glass, top w champagne. Garnish w lemon peel. Cheers!
Blueberry Hibiscus Mojito
Bacardi dragon berry rum
Captain Morgan spiced rum
Fresh squeezed limes
Cane sugar
Blueberries & Hibiscus flowers cooked together along w cinnamon sticks, & star anise, then reduced, & chilled for delicious flavor
Club soda
Muddle the limes, blueberry hibiscus mix, cane sugar, and a splash of Captain Morgan together. Add ice. Add the Bacardi Dragonberry rum. Shake. Top w club soda. Cheers!!