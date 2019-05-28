Olivia’s cooks up Seafood Elias

Posted 4:22 PM, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 03:37PM, May 28, 2019

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Seafood Elias – Sautéed Mussels, shrimp, & Clams w a fresh Basil Pesto, heirloom tomatoes, scallions, garlic butter, & white wine …
Served along w Bacalaitos (Puerto Rican style cod fritters)

Bacalaitos - Cod fritters
1lb -Salted Cod Or Pollack (soak in cold water for 12-24 hours, the longer you soak, the less salty it will taste, remember to change the water every 3-4hours)
3 cups - corn flour
3 tsp -baking powder
1/2 tsp -black pepper
1/2 tsp - old bay
1/2 tsp - granulated garlic
1/2 tsp - onion powder
1/2 tsp - cayenne pepper
4 tbsp - parsley - freshly chopped
4 tbsp - cilantro- freshly chopped
2 cups - Crab stock
2-3 cups - corn oil for frying

Place fish in boiling water for approx 5 mins.  Drain.  Break up fish w fork, removing any bones.  Set aside.  In bowl mix all dry ingredients.  Whisk in crab stock & fresh herbs.  Don’t over whisk.
Heat your oil to 350*F.  Carefully spoon drop your batter. Be sure to not overload the oil, cooking only a few at a time.  Set aside on towels to soak up the excess oil. Dip into the delicious mussel sauté.  Enjoy!

Crab stock:
2 - soft shell Crabs - coarsely chopped
2 - hard shell Crabs - cold steamed
1 cup celery- chopped
1 cup onion - chopped
1 cup carrots- chopped
3 bay leaves
1 tbsp garlic - chopped
1 Becks Beer
2 cups - water
1 tsp - old bay
4 sprigs - Thyme
1 tsp - black pepper
1 sprig - fresh Rosemary
2 tbsp - Garlic Butter

Sauté the soft shell crabs w garlic butter on high for approx 2-3 minutes.  Add vegetables and cook for approx 4-5mins.  Deglaze w Becks beer.  Add remaining ingredients.  Bring to a boil.  Reduce by half.  Enjoy!

Cocktails:

French 75Lavender French 75
Bombay sapphire Gin
Fresh squeezed lemon
Lavender syrup
Champagne
Fill glass w ice. Add gin, fresh lemon, & lavender syrup.  Shake. Strain into coupe glass, top w champagne. Garnish w lemon peel.  Cheers!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Blueberry Hibiscus Mojito
Bacardi dragon berry rum
Captain Morgan spiced rum
Fresh squeezed limes
Cane sugar
Blueberries & Hibiscus flowers cooked together along w cinnamon sticks, & star anise, then reduced, & chilled for delicious flavor
Club soda
Muddle the limes, blueberry hibiscus mix, cane sugar, and a splash of Captain Morgan together. Add ice. Add the Bacardi Dragonberry rum.  Shake. Top w club soda. Cheers!!

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.