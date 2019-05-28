× PennDOT will resume work to replace 3 Manheim Township, Lancaster County bridges next week

LANCASTER COUNTY — A pilot program by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to address three locally-owned bridges over the Little Conestoga Creek in Manheim Township, Lancaster County, by replacing two of them with precast concrete box culverts and removing a third bridge will resume with work on the remaining structure to start next week.

PennDOT advises travelers that the bridge that carries Buch Avenue over the Little Conestoga Creek just east of East Petersburg Borough at the Manheim-East Hempfield Township Line will be closed to through traffic for several weeks starting Monday, June 3, while construction crews remove the existing structure and replace it with a precast concrete box culvert.

The bridge on Buch Avenue is officially designated Manheim Township Bridge No. 11; however, Buch Avenue becomes Miller Road in East Hempfield Township and East Petersburg Borough. A detour that uses Fruitville Pike, Route 722, and Manheim Pike will be available for motorists.

PennDOT contracted with Amelie Construction & Supply, Inc. of Pittsburgh for $1,276,725 to remove the three locally-owned structures and install two precast concrete box culverts.

Work under this construction contract began last summer when the bridge that once carried Lititz Road over the Little Conestoga Creek between Route 72 (Manheim Pike) and Fruitville Pike was replaced with a precast concrete box culvert; and the bridge that once carried West Roseville Road over the Little Conestoga Creek at the Manheim-East Hempfield Township Line, just south of Harrisburg Pike, was removed with no plans to replace it. Work on this contract should wrap up in October.

This work is made possible by Act 89, the transportation funding legislation that became law in November 2013. The law established a funding category for “bundling” local bridges to achieve economies of scale and lower overall costs.

Source: Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation