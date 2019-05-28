× Phillies place Neshek on IL, recall Pivetta, move Velasquez to bullpen

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies have shuffled the team’s pitching staff.

Reliever Pat Neshek was placed on the 10-Day Injured List with a shoulder injury, and he is expected be out until the end of June at earliest.

To replace him in the bullpen, the team has announced that P Vince Velasquez will move from the team’s starting rotation.

Replacing Velasquez in the team’s rotation will be P Nick Pivetta, who showed signs of life after a six-start minor league stint after a rough start to the year with the Major League squad.

Neshek, 38, has struggled over his 19 appearances this season, logging a 4.67 ERA. However, due to early season injuries and struggles, Neshek proved to be one of the more durable arms for the team this season.

Velasquez, 26, has had yet another slow start to the season, and has posted a 4.64 ERA over six starts and nine appearances. Often rumored to be an option for the bullpen, the team apparently thinks it is time to see what all the hype may be all about. Coming out of the bullpen may see Velasquez’s velocity increase.

Pivetta, 26, posted a 3.41 ERA over six starts with AAA Lehigh Valley. The team is hoping that he can carry his corrected performance to the Majors, after struggling to a 8.35 ERA over four starts. He will start tonight against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank park in Philadelphia.

Despite all the shuffling, the Phillies still sit in first place in the National League East.