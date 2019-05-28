× Pirates acquire P Yefry Ramirez from Orioles

PITTSBURGH– The Pirates are hoping a change of scenery will bring about positive results for a young arm.

The team has acquired P Yefry Ramirez from the Baltimore Orioles for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Ramirez, 25, made his Major League debut in 2018, but has posted an uninspiring 6.07 ERA in 75.2 in his career.

Often a starter in the Minor Leagues, Ramirez was shuffled between the rotation and bullpen in Baltimore.

It remains to be seen how the Pirates will look to optimize their returns on Ramirez.