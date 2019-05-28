Pirates acquire P Yefry Ramirez from Orioles

CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 19: Starting pitcher Yefry Ramirez #32 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches during the first inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on May 19, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH– The Pirates are hoping a change of scenery will bring about positive results for a young arm.

The team has acquired P Yefry Ramirez from the Baltimore Orioles for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Ramirez, 25, made his Major League debut in 2018, but has posted an uninspiring 6.07 ERA in 75.2 in his career.

Often a starter in the Minor Leagues, Ramirez was shuffled between the rotation and bullpen in Baltimore.

It remains to be seen how the Pirates will look to optimize their returns on Ramirez.

