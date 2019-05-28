Police: 2 unlocked vehicles stolen in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two unlocked vehicles were stolen early Saturday morning in North Codorus Township, York County, according to police.

Police say a red 2007 Ford Freestyle was taken from Smith Hill Road. A second vehicle, a silver 2018 Hyundai Elantra, was stolen from Ginger Lane but was recovered after a police pursuit in York City. The vehicles were unlocked with keys inside.

Other vehicles in the area were rummaged through with items being stolen, police add.

Anyone with information should contact Southwestern Regional Police at 717-225-1333 or 911.

