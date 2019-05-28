× Police investigate shooting outside laundromat in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting in Spring Garden Township, York County.

The shooting occurred just before 10:20 p.m. outside of Soap Suds Laundromat on the corner of East Market and Belmont Streets near Interstate 83, police say.

One person was taken to the hospital, according to dispatch. The condition of the individual is unknown at this time.

York City Police, Spring Garden Township Police and Springettsbury Township Police are all on scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.