× Police searching for suspect from armed robbery in Lewisberry

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for the suspect from an armed robbery.

On May 27 around 10:30 p.m., the suspect robbed the Unimart located on Wyndamere Road in Lewisberry.

The suspect allegedly pointed a knife at the clerk and took money from the cash register, along with a pack of Marlboro cigarettes.

He was last seen running behind the rear of the store.

The suspect was described as wearing black and wearing a bandana or bandana-type mask while committing the robbery.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you’re asked to contact the Fairview Township Police Department at 717-901-5267.