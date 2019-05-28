Police searching for suspect from armed robbery in Lewisberry

Posted 9:32 AM, May 28, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa.–  Police are searching for the suspect from an armed robbery.

On May 27 around 10:30 p.m., the suspect robbed the Unimart located on Wyndamere Road in Lewisberry.

The suspect allegedly pointed a knife at the clerk and took money from the cash register, along with a pack of Marlboro cigarettes.

He was last seen running behind the rear of the store.

The suspect was described as wearing black and wearing a bandana or bandana-type mask while committing the robbery.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you’re asked to contact the Fairview Township Police Department at 717-901-5267.

