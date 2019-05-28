Police searching for vehicle that fled attempted traffic stop in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a vehicle that fled an attempted traffic stop.

On May 25 around 10:30 p.m., an officer from the Lower Allen Township Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a BMW for having the wrong license plate on the vehicle on Interstate 83 Northbound at Carlisle Road.

Police say the vehicle did not pull over, and instead turned off its lights while fleeing from the officer.

When the BMW got to the area of 17th Street and Paxton Street in Harrisburg, the pursuing officer lost sight of it.

Anyone with any information on the vehicle or the identity of the driver, contact Cpl Read with the Lower Allen Township Police Department at 717-975-7575 ext 1505.