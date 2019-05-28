Police seek help in identifying suspected Bluetooth bandits at Camp Hill Walmart

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Lower Allen Township Police are seeking help in identifying two men suspected of stealing at least three bluetooth speakers and a pair of bluetooth headphones from a Camp Hill Walmart last week.

Police say a black or Hispanic male suspect, standing about 5-5 to 5-7 with a thin build, fled from the store in a grey Honda Odyssey minivan after attempting to push a shopping car containing merchandise through the store exit. The man had not paid for the items, according to police.

The first suspect was accompanied in the store by a heavyset white male, about 5-10 to 6-0 tall, who may have driven the van the suspects escaped in.

Both men were observed selecting items throughout the store and placing them in the shopping cart pushed by the Hispanic man. The cart contained candy, food, children’s clothing, a Bluetooth speaker, and a Dual Electronics car speaker/head unit, police say. He discarded the shopping cart when approached by store employees, but managed to flee with a backpack containing three Bluetooth speakers and a pair of Bluetooth headphones, police say.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Lower Allen Township Police at (717) 975-7575.