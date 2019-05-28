Police seek wanted man in York

YORK — Police in York are searching for a fugitive wanted for terroristic threats in the city and assault with a firearm out of South Carolina.

Marcus Manuel Nolasco-Guttierez’s last known address was the 500 block of S. Pershing Ave., York Police say. He is described as a 30-year-old Hispanic man, standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He is believed to be driving a white Mercedes GL-450 SUV with New York registration FSR-6990, police say.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact York Police at 717-846-1234.

