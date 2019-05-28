Police seeking three persons of interest in connection to ongoing investigation in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking three persons of interest they believe may have information relevant to an ongoing investigation.

On May 17 around 5:15 p.m., police responded to the Target store on Norland Avenue in Chambersburg for a report of an attempted retail theft.

Upon arrival, police learned that two women entered the store and took two large bags off of the shelves.

The women proceeded to fill the bags with about $1,096 worth of merchandise and attempted to conceal it.

When the women were caught by an employee, they were told to leave the store.

Police believe the three people in the above photos may have information relevant to an ongoing police investigation.

Authorities say that they are persons of interest, but not necessarily suspects at this time.

If you believe you have information that can assist the police in identifying or locating these people, you’re asked to contact the Borough of Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.