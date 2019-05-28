× Police: Shooting in York City sends one person to hospital

YORK — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night following a shooting in York City.

Police say they responded to a shooting in the area of East Market and South Lee Streets around 10:18 p.m.

According to police, a 39-year-old woman was shot in the hip and went to York Hospital where she is being treated for injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, police were investigating in the area of East Market and Belmont Streets near Interstate 83. Caution tape was being placed in the area.

Anyone with information should contact York City Police.

This story has been updated from its previous version.