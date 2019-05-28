× Powerball® Ticket worth $150,000 sold in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A convenience store and gas station in York County sold a Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday, May 25 drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 01-02-39-43-66, and the red Powerball 02, to win $150,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.

Speedway, 3311 N. George St., Emigsville, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.

More than 42,200 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 10,100 tickets purchased with Power Play. Players should check every ticket, every time.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $325 million, or $205.2 million cash, for the next drawing on Wednesday, May 29. Visit palottery.com to learn how to play Powerball.

May is recognized as Older Americans Month. Visit the Winners and Benefits pages at palottery.com to review how much money each county receives in Lottery prizes and funding to benefit older Pennsylvanians.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed more than $29 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

SOURCE: PA Lottery