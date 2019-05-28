× Report: Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera arrested in Atlantic City on domestic assault allegation

Update, 12:36 p.m.: Major League Baseball announced it has placed Odubel Herrera on administrative leave as part of its Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, according to MLB.com reporter Todd Zolecki.

MLB announces that it has placed Odúbel Herrera on administrative leave, pursuant to Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Herrera arrested in Atlantic City last night. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) May 28, 2019

The Phillies also released a statement acknowledging Herrera’s arrest, saying the team takes “any domestic violence accusation seriously.”

Original Story:

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera was arrested Monday in an Atlantic City casino on a domestic assault allegation, NBC10 Philadelphia is reporting.

The 27-year-old Herrera was arrested around 8:30 p.m. at the Golden Nugget Casino, and later charged with simple assault, NBC10 says.

#BREAKING: @phillies outfielder @odubelherrera1 has been arrested on a domestic assault allegation in Atlantic City, New Jersey, police have confirmed. https://t.co/EdjllRPJf3 — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) May 28, 2019

The victim, a 20-year-old woman, had “visible signs of injury to her arms and neck,” that were caused by Herrera during a dispute, police told NBC10. The woman refused medical treatment at the scene.

Police arrested Herrera without incident in a hotel room at the casino.

The Phillies were idle on Monday. Herrera, a former All-Star, is in his fifth season with the team.